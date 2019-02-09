57°
BRPD officer arrested, charged with DWI after overnight crash in Baker

By: Jeremy Krail

BAKER - A Baton Rouge police officer was arrested in the early morning hours after he allegedly caused a crash while driving intoxicated.

According to Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn, Officer Ken Clark was arrested after he rear-ended another vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. He was booked on charges of DWI, open container and driving with an expired registration.

Dunn says Clark is a member of BRPD's second district. The department says an administrative investigation into the allegations is underway.

This is a developing story.

