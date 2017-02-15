BRPD offering 'ladies only' concealed handgun class

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is offering a ladies only concealed handgun course in March.

The class, taught by police firearm instructors, will be open to all women over the age of 21 and cost $100. Participants must provide their own handgun and ammunition for the class.

The class will be held at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center in Zachary on March 11, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Class size is limited to 35 per session, so those interested should register early at Baton Rouge Police headquarters at 9000 Airline Hwy.

The deadline for registration is March 9.