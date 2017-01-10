75°
BRPD offering free self-defense classes for women

2 hours 6 minutes 50 seconds ago January 10, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Police Department is offering free self-defense classes for women later this month.

The classes will be held at the Baton Rouge Department Training Academy located at 9000 Airline Highway.

The class sessions are as follows:

Session 1
Tuesday, Jan. 31

Session 2
Thursday, Feb. 2

Session 3
Tuesday, Feb. 7

Session 4
Thursday, Feb. 9

The sessions will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. There is no charge for the classes and they are open to women over the age of 13.

Participants should wear comfortable clothing suitable for physical activity.

The course covers facts about violence against women, reducing the risk of becoming a victim, defenses striking, common grab defenses, head-lock defenses, bear hug defenses, along with striking and knife defenses.

Participants must attend all four sessions to be certified. Participants should register here.

