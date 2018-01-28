59°
BRPD: Nothing found in canal on Florida Boulevard

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say nothing was found when they responded to a call about a body found in a canal Saturday evening.

According to officials, someone called reporting they had seen a body near the 10000 block of Florida Boulevard near Sharp Road. around 5:30 p.m.

The service street along Florida Blvd. was closed off as crews investigated. 

