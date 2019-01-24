BRPD: Missing woman with dementia found Wednesday night

UPDATE: Police tell WBRZ Daisy Hardy has been found.

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen Wednesday afternoon in the Zachary area.

According to BRPD, 79-year-old Daisy Hardy was last seen around 3:30 p.m. driving a newer-model white Cadillac.

Family members apparently brought Hardy to Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary for an evaluation when she became upset and fled the scene in her vehicle. She suffers from the early stages of dementia, as well as diabetes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BRPD at (225) 389-2000.