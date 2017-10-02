BRPD meets with State Police, no decision on troopers policing Baton Rouge announced

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police released a generic statement Monday about its meeting with State Police, coming after the mayor asked for troopers to assist in combating crime in Baton Rouge.

Friday, the mayor told WBRZ, she requested State Police assistance in fighting violence in the city. She said then, the city was meeting with state officials Monday.

After the meeting, Baton Rouge Police released this prepared statement:

“Chief Dunnam and Colonel Reeves had a very productive meeting today discussing strategic, intelligence-driven policing that will proactively address crime issues in Baton Rouge.

This is part of an ongoing dialogue among law enforcement agencies that will include East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s and the EBR District Attorney’s Office in future discussions.

Louisiana State Police currently maintains a robust presence in the Baton Rouge area with their Headquarters, Crime Lab, Troop A, Fusion Center and Violent Crimes Unit. The Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force also aids in the apprehension of violent fugitives.

More information will be released when appropriate. The goal of this initiative is to keep the criminals who terrorize this community on their heels. Therefore, we plan to be careful in regards to releasing specific strategic details.”

Earlier Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office scheduled a news conference to discuss crime in Baton Rouge for Thursday morning.

