BRPD: Man wanted for stealing money from Family Dollar

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police detectives are attempting to identify a man accused of robbing a Family Dollar store in the 2800 block of Highland Road.

The robbery occurred on May 8 around 8 p.m. when the man grabbed money from the cash register and fled the scene in a small Toyota Corolla.

The man is described as 5'10'', 230 pounds, bald, wearing a black bandanna, a navy blue shirt, dark blue jeans and gray/white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is urged to contact the BRPD Robbery Division at 389-3845.