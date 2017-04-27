BRPD: Man wanted for robbing Family Dollar store on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man who they say robbed a Family Dollar store in the 3800 block of Plank Road.

The robbery occurred on April 26 around 4:45 p.m. The man approached the front counter of the business with items posing as a customer.

According to BRPD, as the employee was completing the sale of the items, the man reached across the counter and snatched an undisclosed amount of money from the register. The man also grabbed the items and left the store.

BRPD says the employee never saw the man with a weapon.

Police say the man is described as having a medium complexion, a muscular build, bald, 6'2'' in height and 230 pounds.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this suspect is urged to contact the Armed Robbery Division at 389-3845.