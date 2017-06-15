BRPD: Man wanted for robbing Dollar General on N. Little John Road

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police detectives are seeking a man wanted for allegedly robbing a Dollar General store on North Little John Road.





The store was robbed around 9 p.m. when a black man entered the store, approached the counter for checkout and pulled out a handgun demanding money, according to BRPD.





The man grabbed an undisclosed amount of money and then fled on foot.





Anyone with information on the identity of the man is encouraged to contact the BRPD Armed Robbery Division at 389-3845.