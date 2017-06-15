89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: Man wanted for robbing Dollar General on N. Little John Road

1 hour 39 minutes 43 seconds ago June 15, 2017 Jun 15, 2017 Thursday, June 15 2017 June 15, 2017 11:23 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police detectives are seeking a man wanted for allegedly robbing a Dollar General store on North Little John Road. 

The store was robbed around 9 p.m. when a black man entered the store, approached the counter for checkout and pulled out a handgun demanding money, according to BRPD. 

The man grabbed an undisclosed amount of money and then fled on foot. 

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is encouraged to contact the BRPD Armed Robbery Division at 389-3845.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days