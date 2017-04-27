BRPD: Man wanted for rape of woman near Spanish Town Road in 2016

BATON ROUGE – A man is wanted for the alleged rape of a woman that took place in November 2016 near Spanish Town Road.

Baton Rouge Police detectives are searching for 41-year-old Alvin Weeks. Weeks is accused of raping a 25-year-old woman after offering her a ride home.

According to police, the woman stated that she was driven to a dead end street off of Spanish Town Road where she was raped inside the vehicle.

On April 24, investigators learned that DNA from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab linked Weeks to the crime. Weeks was also identified by the woman in a photo lineup.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of WEEKS is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 389-3853.