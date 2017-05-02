BRPD: Man wanted for punching victim unconscious at gas station

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police detectives are trying to identify a man who allegedly punched a person unconscious in a gas station.

The incident occurred on April 14 at the Chevron in the 9000 block of Florida Boulevard.

Detectives believe that the man punched the 37-year-old victim in the head after a brief conversation between the two. According to police, the victim immediately lost consciousness and fell to the ground.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with severe head trauma.

According to BRPD, the man is identified as being 5'8''-5'10'' in height and weighing 220-240 pounds. He was last seen in a maroon vehicle, possibly a Monte Carlo with tinted windows and chrome rims.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.