BRPD: Man wanted for bribing 10-year-old for sex act

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police detectives are attempting to locate 39-year-old Eric Strawder for indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to BRPD, the incident occurred between the dates of August 12 and September 9, 2016 when 39-year-old Eric Strawder offered to perform oral sex on a 10-year-old girl and bribed her with money to keep it a secret.

Strawder is also a registered sex offender wanted by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for failing to update his registration as an offender.

Anyone with information on Strawder's whereabouts is urged to contact the Special Victim's Unit at 389-3853.