BRPD: Man tries to eat all of his marijuana before traffic stop on I-10

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after he tried to eat all of his marijuana before a traffic stop on I-10 Saturday.

According to Baton Rouge Police, an officer spotted 36-year-old Cyrus Antoine drifting back and forth across multiple lanes around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. The officer also noted that Antoine had no license plate on his vehicle.

The officer activated his lights and siren and attempted to pull over Antoine for a traffic stop near the Bluebonnet exit, but he failed to stop and continued driving until he finally pulled over near the Prairieville exit. Police say the vehicle continued to drift across multiple lanes during the course of the pursuit.

Antoine stopped and was taken into custody without incident. At this time, the officer says he could smell a strong aroma of marijuana coming from the vehicle as well as on Antoine's breath and conducted a search.

During the search, police found marijuana and xanax pills throughout the vehicle.

After recovering the evidence, Antoine admitted to police that he was "trying to eat all the marijuana" so police wouldn't find any when he was pulled over.

Antoine was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the following charges: