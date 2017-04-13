BRPD: Man sought for shooting on Dawson Avenue

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man believed to be connected to a shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of Dawson Avenue.

The shooting occurred on March 21 around 1 a.m. Detectives believe that 21-year-old Gerald Dewayne Jones and another man fired shots during an altercation at a Dawson Ave. home. Three people were hurt, according to BRPD.

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts are urged to call the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.