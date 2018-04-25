78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD: Man robs victim at gunpoint on Pluskat Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing an individual at gunpoint.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a black male around 18 to 20 years of age attempted to rob a person at gunpoint on March 30 in the 2900 block of Pluskat Avenue.

Police say the suspect was trying to rob the victim of money when he fired a shot at the victim during a struggle over the gun.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identification is asked to contact BRPD at (225) 389-3845.

