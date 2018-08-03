BRPD: Man in stolen car leads police on lengthy chase with toddler in backseat

BATON ROUGE - A man was booked into jail Friday after he led police on a chaotic chase down Florida Boulevard with a small child in tow.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the pursuit began when an officer spotted a vehicle on the roadway that had been reported stolen. The cop attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Demarcus Ricard, refused to stop.

Arrest records say a lengthy pursuit unfolded on the highway in which Ricard allegedly drove off-road, crashing into signs, parked vehicles and other drivers along the way. The stolen vehicle eventually came to a halt after it got stuck on a bush, and the suspect hopped out and began to flee on foot.

Ricard was eventually captured and placed in handcuffs.

Police say when they checked the vehicle, they found a female in the passenger's seat and an unrestrained 1-year-old in the backseat. A firearm was also found inside the car.

Ricard was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday afternoon on charges including aggravated flight from an officer, criminal damage to property, cruelty to juveniles and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.