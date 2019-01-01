60°
BRPD: Man dies several months after shooting; killer still unknown
BATON ROUGE - Police say a man has died from injuries he sustained in a shooting nearly five months ago.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 43-year-old Cedrick Washington died Tuesday from injuries he sustained in an apparent shooting at a car wash on N. Ardenwood Drive on July 8, 2018.
Investigators have been unable to identify the motive of the shooting or any potential suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (225)389-4869.
