BRPD: Man arrested one year after deadly crash on North Boulevard

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection to a 2016 crash that left one person dead.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. May 21, 2016 in the 3400 block of North Blvd.

Police say 54-year-old Bryan Kyzar has been arrested after he allegedly ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle, killing a passenger.

Kyzar's Nissan Maxima reportedly drove through an intersection and struck a Mercedes C300 as it was attempting to turn onto the South Acadian Thruway. Police say 54-year-old George Mabon, a passenger in the Mercedes, died as a result.

Kyzar will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of vehicular homicide, aggravated flight, and resisiting an officer.

The driver of the Mercedes, 69-year-old John Baur, was arrested the night of the crash and charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless operation.