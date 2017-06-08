82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD: Man arrested for deadly shooting on Rosenwald Road

1 hour 29 minutes 53 seconds ago June 08, 2017 Jun 8, 2017 Thursday, June 08 2017 June 08, 2017 11:46 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff
BATON ROUGE – One person has been arrested for the shooting death of a man on Rosenwald Road.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 18-year-old Deon Winsey for the second degree murder of 27-year-old Quenton Gilmore. Winsey was also charged with illegal use of a weapon.

Gilmore was found dead in the road around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 1600 block of Rosenwald Road.

BRPD says the shooting is believed to be a result of a drug deal.

