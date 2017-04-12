BRPD: Man arrested for bribing 10-year-old for sex act

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man Tuesday after he attempted to bribe a 10-year-old for sexual favors.

According to BRPD, the incident occurred between the dates of August 12 and September 9, 2016 when 39-year-old Eric Strawder offered to perform oral sex on a 10-year-old girl and bribed her with money to keep it a secret.

Strawder is also a registered sex offender who was wanted by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for failing to update his registration as an offender.

Strawder was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.