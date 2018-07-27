86°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD looking into video ciruclating of alleged sexual assault
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson says detectives are aware of and looking into a video circulating on social media which appears to include a woman being sexually assaulted.
In a statement to local media outlets, BRPD said they have begun investigating the circumstances behind the video.
Detectives have discovered that an individual heard screaming in the background of the video "was having some type of behavioral issue," according to a BRPD spokesperson.
Law enforcement is investigating.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Electrician will climb the New Bridge to fix lighting issue
-
You can't sit there! Broken couch replaced by company following call to...
-
Homeowner wants answers after water issues develop mold
-
Multiple guns taken during Tuesday vehicle burglaries
-
College Drive near Chick-Fil-A to be closed for repairs