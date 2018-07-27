86°
BRPD looking into video ciruclating of alleged sexual assault

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson says detectives are aware of and looking into a video circulating on social media which appears to include a woman being sexually assaulted.

In a statement to local media outlets, BRPD said they have begun investigating the circumstances behind the video.

Detectives have discovered that an individual heard screaming in the background of the video "was having some type of behavioral issue," according to a BRPD spokesperson.

Law enforcement is investigating.

