BRPD: Juveniles arrested in attempted mugging Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police say two teens, ages 13 and 14, were arrested after an attempted armed robbery Wednesday.

Authorities started searching for the suspects after an individual reported the attack around 8 a.m. in the Airline Highway/Goodwood Boulevard-area.

Four people were taken into custody by 9 a.m. However, only the two teenagers are being charged at this time.

The two were booked into juvenile detention on charges of attempted robbery, felony auto theft, possession of a stolen firearm and juvenile in possession of a firearm.