53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: Juveniles arrested in attempted mugging Wednesday morning

2 weeks 3 days 12 hours ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 January 16, 2019 5:55 PM January 16, 2019 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police say two teens, ages 13 and 14, were arrested after an attempted armed robbery Wednesday.

Authorities started searching for the suspects after an individual reported the attack around 8 a.m. in the Airline Highway/Goodwood Boulevard-area. 

Four people were taken into custody by 9 a.m. However, only the two teenagers are being charged at this time.

The two were booked into juvenile detention on charges of attempted robbery, felony auto theft, possession of a stolen firearm and juvenile in possession of a firearm. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days