BRPD investigating second shooting Tuesday; one person in critical condition

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating two separate shootings reported just hours apart in the same area.

The latest shooting was reported just after noon in the 2700 block of Convention Street. Authorities say a man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Earlier Tuesday morning, police began investigating another shooting on Florida Boulevard which left one person injured. The two locations in which the shootings were reported run parallel with one another.

Police have not said whether they believe the two shootings are connected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.