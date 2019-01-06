69°
BRPD investigating reports of a dead body found on N. Ardenwood St.

1 hour 31 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, January 06 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police are investigating reports of a dead body found at 1957 North Ardenwood Street near Greenwell Springs Road. 

The body was reported around 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

The coroner is currently at the scene. As of now it's unknown if foul play is suspected.

A News two crew is en route, check back for updates.

