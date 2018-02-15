70°
Teenage victim dies in hospital following shooting on Prescott Road

Thursday, February 15 2018
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - A teenager has died following a shooting on Prescott Road Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Prescott Road near W. Brookstown Drive.

A BRPD spokesperson said the victim was a 15-year-old male. He was transported from the scene in serious but stable condition. Officials confirmed the victim later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

