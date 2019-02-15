71°
BRPD investigating overnight shooting on Evangeline St.

Thursday, January 31 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - Investigators starting work overnight Thursday in a shooting that was reported in the 3600 Block of Evangeline Street in Baton Rouge.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the unidentified 24-year-old victim suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident that was first reported to them around 1:00 a.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

