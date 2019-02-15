71°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD investigating overnight shooting on Evangeline St.
BATON ROUGE - Investigators starting work overnight Thursday in a shooting that was reported in the 3600 Block of Evangeline Street in Baton Rouge.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the unidentified 24-year-old victim suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident that was first reported to them around 1:00 a.m.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two former DKE members to turn themselves in
-
Valentine's Day benefit concert honoring Wayde Sims aims to promote love
-
Complaints fell on deaf ears at state agency ahead of foster parent's...
-
Robin Thicke spotted in Baton Rouge ahead of Valentine's Day concert
-
Nine members of shuttered LSU fraternity charged; disturbing hazing details released