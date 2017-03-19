72°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD investigating fatal shooting on Tuscarora Street
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near Tuscarora Street Saturday evening.
The shooting claimed the life of 20-year-old Darrious West.
BRPD officials said West was found behind a house in the 4000 block of Tuscarora St. around 9:18 p.m.
He suffered from gunshot injuries and died as a result at the scene, according to BRPD.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
UPDATE REPORT: Deputy shot, killed overnight
-
Overnight news conference about shooting death of deputy
-
Deputies salute fallen colleague
-
60-year-old family business robbed for first time; police looking for suspect
-
Good Samaritans helped console LSU student who sought refuge after being kidnapped,...