72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD investigating fatal shooting on Tuscarora Street

48 minutes 20 seconds ago March 19, 2017 Mar 19, 2017 Sunday, March 19 2017 March 19, 2017 11:08 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near Tuscarora Street Saturday evening.

The shooting claimed the life of 20-year-old Darrious West.

BRPD officials said West was found behind a house in the 4000 block of Tuscarora St. around 9:18 p.m.

He suffered from gunshot injuries and died as a result at the scene, according to BRPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days