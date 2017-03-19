BRPD investigating fatal shooting on Tuscarora Street

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near Tuscarora Street Saturday evening.

The shooting claimed the life of 20-year-old Darrious West.

BRPD officials said West was found behind a house in the 4000 block of Tuscarora St. around 9:18 p.m.

He suffered from gunshot injuries and died as a result at the scene, according to BRPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.