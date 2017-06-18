BRPD investigating early morning fatal hit-and-run crash on Scenic Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place early Saturday morning on Scenic Highway.

According to BRPD, the crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of Scenic Highway.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2006 Honda Accord, driven by 20-year-old Caleb Wilson of Baton Rouge, was making a left turn from Bay Street onto Scenic Highway. The Honda was then struck by a 2007 GMC Yukon that was traveling south on Scenic Hwy., according to BRPD.

After the crash, the driver of the GMC continued driving in an attempt to flee the scene, according to BRPD.

The GMC was later located abandoned near the intersection of 17th and Foss Street.

Wilson was transported to a local hospital. He later died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators believe that Wilson was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A 20-year-old female passenger in the Honda was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators suspect that impairment, along with speeding, were both factors in this crash.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information on the driver of the GMC is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.