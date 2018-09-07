75°
BRPD investigating deadly shooting on Kissel Street
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Thursday evening.
The incident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Kissel Street near Peerless Street.
According to BRPD, 49-year-old Anthony Benton was found inside a vehicle suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. Benton was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-348-4869.
