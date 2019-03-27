64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD investigating deadly shooting off Winbourne Avenue

Wednesday, March 27 2019
BATON ROUGE - Police say one person is dead after a shooting in Baton Rouge Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Addison Street near Winbourne Avenue. Police confirmed at least one person was killed in the shooting.

No further information is available at this time.

