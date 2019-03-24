59°
BRPD investigating deadly shooting in Zion City area overnight

By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – An unidentified man was found shot to death overnight, Baton Rouge Police revealed.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Stearns Street, in the Zion City area.

Police said they were not able to release additional information and were still investigating.

No specific information was available about a suspect.

