BRPD investigating after cyclist killed by two vehicles

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal overnight crash.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. in the 4100 block of Florida Boulevard. Police say, a 45-year-old cyclist was struck by two vehicles.

The cyclist failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was hit while attempted to cross the roadway, according to BRPD. He died at the scene.

Authorities didn't release the identity of the deceased.