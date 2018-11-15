39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD investigating after cyclist killed by two vehicles

2 hours 22 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, November 15 2018 Nov 15, 2018 November 15, 2018 7:30 AM November 15, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal overnight crash.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. in the 4100 block of Florida Boulevard. Police say, a 45-year-old cyclist was struck by two vehicles. 

The cyclist failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was hit while attempted to cross the roadway, according to BRPD. He died at the scene.

Authorities didn't release the identity of the deceased.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days