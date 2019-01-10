51°
BRPD identifies man found shot-to-death in his car Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a reported deadly shooting on Evangeline Street Thursday morning.
The shooting was reported around 10:20 a.m. on Evangeline Street near Beechwood Drive. Police say 32-year-old Michael Richard was found dead at the scene. Investigators believe he was shot while sitting inside his car.
There is currently no suspect nor a known motive in the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
