BRPD identifies man found shot-to-death in his car Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a reported deadly shooting on Evangeline Street Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported around 10:20 a.m. on Evangeline Street near Beechwood Drive. Police say 32-year-old Michael Richard was found dead at the scene. Investigators believe he was shot while sitting inside his car.

There is currently no suspect nor a known motive in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.