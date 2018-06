BRPD honors oldest living retired officer

BATON ROUGE- Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department got the opportunity to meet and honor a special retired officer.

According to a post on social media, 90-year-old Don Chaney is the oldest living retired BRPD Officer. Major Chaney served the community from 1950 to 1980.

When Chaney began his career, BRDP consisted of 46 officers that protected and served the 47,000 residents of the parish.