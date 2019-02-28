BRPD holding press conference Friday to address recent crime

BATON ROUGE - The police department plans on holding a press conference Friday to address recent crime throughout the city.

A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department says officials will discuss violent crime, along with drug and gun seizures that have occurred since January. Families of victims of violence will also be in attendance.

The conference will be held at 11 a.m. at BRPD headquarters.

WBRZ will stream the news conference online here.