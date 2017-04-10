BRPD graduates 83rd class of cadets

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department added the 83rd group of new cadets to their force on Monday morning.

After 22 weeks of intensive, hands-on training, a group of 22 male and female cadets graduated the Baton Rouge Police Training Program. The commencement ceremony took place at Istrouma Baptist Church at 9 a.m.



However, getting to the big day took hundreds of hours of work, commitment, and training sessions that simulate real-life scenarios. Some of that training includes how to conduct a traffic stop and safety precautions that go with it, employing a K-9 while completing duties and immersive real-world situations.



One of the training hurdles the cadets faced was getting tasered by a stun gun. This will be a tool the cadets will carry on their waists once on the force. Other training included the use of mace or pepper spray. Each of the cadets experienced the use first hand before going out into the streets.



Now, all the hard work's paid off, but even though the class of cadets officially graduated, the training isn't stopping anytime soon. Over the next four months, the training will continue in a mentorship-style of training.

Each of the cadets will go in the field with a veteran training officer, working in the city districts. For future academy classes, BRPD has a test date of May 15th at the Raising Canes River Center.



For those interested in becoming a part of the upcoming 84th Baton Rouge Police Cadet class, time is of the essence. It takes at least five days to get approval to take the state qualification test. For those who are interested contact the BRPD recruitment office here for more information on how to get qualified and the process. Recruits can also contact the department directly by calling (225) 389-3886 or visiting headquarters at 9000 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70815.