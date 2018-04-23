BRPD encourages seat belt usage with 'Buckle Up in your Truck' campaign

BATON ROUGE - To raise awareness about the importance of seat belt safety, officers are conducting patrols this week to enforce the use of restraints in pickup trucks.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is providing funding for the high visibility campaign to encourage seat belt usage and reduce unrestrained injuries or fatalities among truck drivers and occupants.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, pickup trucks make up over 25 percent of the registered vehicles in Louisiana. Truck drivers and passengers of truck drivers "fall well behind occupants of regular passenger vehicles when it comes to wearing seat belts," the police department says.

The 'Buckle Up in your Truck' campaign ends Thursday, April 26.