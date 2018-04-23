63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD encourages seat belt usage with 'Buckle Up in your Truck' campaign

4 hours 58 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, April 23 2018 Apr 23, 2018 April 23, 2018 4:58 PM April 23, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - To raise awareness about the importance of seat belt safety, officers are conducting patrols this week to enforce the use of restraints in pickup trucks.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is providing funding for the high visibility campaign to encourage seat belt usage and reduce unrestrained injuries or fatalities among truck drivers and occupants.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, pickup trucks make up over 25 percent of the registered vehicles in Louisiana. Truck drivers and passengers of truck drivers "fall well behind occupants of regular passenger vehicles when it comes to wearing seat belts," the police department says.

The 'Buckle Up in your Truck' campaign ends Thursday, April 26.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days