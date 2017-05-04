BRPD encourages residents to use app to report suspicious activity

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Police Department is encouraging residents to use the "See Something Send Something" app to report information about criminal activity.

The app can be accessed on mobile devices and can connect residents to criminal intelligence centers nationwide. The app can be used to submit reports about suspicious activity and to receive important alerts.

Tips are routed through a network of State Fusion centers. The app is not intended for emergency situations. Information that is submitted will remain confidential by law enforcement.

The app can be found at My Mobile Witness Inc. and is free to download.