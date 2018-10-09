82°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD donates unclaimed bikes to Catholic Charities
BATON ROUGE - A local charitable organization was given some bicycles for people looking to enter the workforce.
The Bicycle Registration Division of the Baton Rouge Police Department recently donated unclaimed bikes to the Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge.
Police say the bikes are being repurposed for individuals to use as transportation while searching for jobs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR School Board candidate forum
-
Ascension Parish daycare to close until December following judge's ruling
-
Deputies search Ascension waterway for remains of Sylviane Lozada
-
Judge to release decision on Ascension Parish daycare
-
Brees breaks NFL all-time passing record with 62-yard touchdown pass