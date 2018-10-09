82°
BRPD donates unclaimed bikes to Catholic Charities

Tuesday, October 09 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A local charitable organization was given some bicycles for people looking to enter the workforce.

The Bicycle Registration Division of the Baton Rouge Police Department recently donated unclaimed bikes to the Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge.

Police say the bikes are being repurposed for individuals to use as transportation while searching for jobs.

