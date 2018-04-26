65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD donates unclaimed bicycles to the homeless

2 hours 13 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, April 26 2018 Apr 26, 2018 April 26, 2018 10:55 AM April 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Police Department is donating a number of bikes to homeless people in the city.

On Thursday, BRPD announced the Bicycle Registration Division donated several bikes to the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless. The bikes donated were unclaimed by their owners, according to a post by BRPD.

Police say the donation is intended to help people searching for job opportunities around the area.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days