BRPD donates unclaimed bicycles to the homeless

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Police Department is donating a number of bikes to homeless people in the city.

On Thursday, BRPD announced the Bicycle Registration Division donated several bikes to the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless. The bikes donated were unclaimed by their owners, according to a post by BRPD.

Police say the donation is intended to help people searching for job opportunities around the area.