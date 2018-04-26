65°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD donates unclaimed bicycles to the homeless
BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Police Department is donating a number of bikes to homeless people in the city.
On Thursday, BRPD announced the Bicycle Registration Division donated several bikes to the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless. The bikes donated were unclaimed by their owners, according to a post by BRPD.
Police say the donation is intended to help people searching for job opportunities around the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tight fit: Truck hauling shed fits past stalled 18-wheeler on MS River...
-
DOTD to hold second open house to address I-10 widening in EBR,...
-
FEMA and EBR Parish to buy several flooded homes
-
Donaldsonville video cameras assist Assumption homicide investigation
-
Deputies warn of scammers posing as utility workers in Ascension