BRPD Chief Murphy Paul talks about rash of violence in Baton Rouge

Wednesday, October 03 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul spoke with WBRZ about acts of violence and public perception in the capital area.

Paul discussed topics such as the shooting death of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims and the release of Raheem Howard, the man accused of shooting at a Baton Rouge Police officer.

It was also reveal during the interview that BRPD has been approved for federal grant that will have a system in place for officers' body cameras to automatically turn on once their weapon has been drawn. The grant is federally funded by the Department of Justice.

