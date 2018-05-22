BRPD chief, EBR sheriff in talks to place more officers in schools

BATON ROUGE - In the wake of recent school shootings nationwide, the head of Baton Rouge Police says he wants to see a resource officer on every campus.

During a joint press conference with other law enforcement officials Tuesday, Chief Murphy Paul said he's currently in talks with East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux to make that idea a reality.

Paul says the EBR superintendent has also approached him and asked how it might be possible to implement.

"We're obviously in the planning stages of next year's budget, and we're going to be working with the school system and the sheriff to see how we can make that possible," Chief Paul said. "We're gonna be looking at some creative ways and some partnerships on that."

The chief says his officers are also working to cut down response times in the event of a school-related threat in the meantime.