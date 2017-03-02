63°
BRPD Chief Dabadie reads at local schools for Read Across America Day

March 02, 2017
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie celebrated Read Across America Day by reading at area public schools.

Dabadie visited Twin Oaks Elementary, Broadmoor Elementary and Jefferson Terrace Thursday. He will also visit five other schools on Friday. He will visit the following schools:

       8:30-9:15am LaSalle (Chief Dabadie)

8:30am-9:00am Bridge Academy (Old Glen Oaks Middle)

9:00-9:30am Villa del Rey Elem

11-11:30am Melrose Elem

1:00pm- 1:30pm Bernard Terrace

WBRZ's John Pastorek also joined in the Read Across America Day festivities. JP read to students at Parkview Elementary School Thursday morning. 

Read Across America Day is set for March 2 every year to honor Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

