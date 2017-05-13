BRPD: Burglar steals $1000 in fresh seafood from restaurant

BATON ROUGE - A man was was arrested Saturday after he broke into a restaurant and stole $1000 in seafood.

Police say the break-in occurred at the Seafood Source of Louisiana on Beaumont Drive around 9:40 p.m. Friday night. According to BRPD, 47-year-old Jospeh Peters was arrested after he forcibly entered the restaurant and stole $1000 worth of fresh seafood.

Peters reportedly fled from the scene after police arrived, but he was later captured early Saturday morning.

Police also noted that Peters used a false identity during the booking process, identifying himself as 37-year-old Samuel Davidson. According to arrest records, police used Peters' fingerprints to ascertain his true identity.

Peters was arrested and booked on charges of simple burglary, resisting arrest and misrepresentation during booking.