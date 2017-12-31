BRPD, Broome issue statement on recent violence; plans to increase patrols underway

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Police Department and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome have each issued statements regarding recent violence in the city.

The statement from BRPD reads:

"Due to the increased violence that occurred last night, the Baton Rouge Police Department will be increasing patrols throughout the city, focusing on the areas where these crimes are occurring.

We want the community to know that officers will continue to provide a high visibility and constructive contact while patrolling the streets of Baton Rouge.

We ask the public to continue in assisting us to solve these crimes by contacting the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867 with any information you may have."

********

The statement from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome reads:

"The recent homicides that have occurred over the past 24 hours are certainly concerning. I assure the citizens that the BRPD is working above and beyond to identify the perpetrators of these crimes, and are intensifying their efforts to enhance safety in our community. We must stand united against the violence.

As we enter a new year, we will advance our Crime Reduction and Strengthening Communities Plan of Action as we work with law enforcement. As you prepare for Sunday worship tomorrow, I am asking the citizens of Baton Rouge to unite with me, praying and believing that 2018 will be filled with peace."

Officials say Mayor-President Broome will deliver a State of the City-Parish address on Tuesday to discuss future projects about education, transportation, neighborhood revitalization, public safety and more.

The address will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 at the Old State Capitol.