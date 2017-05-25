BRPD: Body found on N. Acadian East

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge police are responding to a body found in the 2500 block of N. Acadian East.

According to a spokesperson for BRPD, a call came in around 6:15 p.m. They describe the body as that of a male.

Police are still responding. No further details are available at this time.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's office and BRPD Crime Scene Unit are on scene investigating.

