BRPD: Body found on N. Acadian East
BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge police are responding to a body found in the 2500 block of N. Acadian East.
According to a spokesperson for BRPD, a call came in around 6:15 p.m. They describe the body as that of a male.
Police are still responding. No further details are available at this time.
The East Baton Rouge Coroner's office and BRPD Crime Scene Unit are on scene investigating.
