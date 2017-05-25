73°
BRPD: Body found on N. Acadian East likely died from natural causes
BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge police responded to a body found in the 2500 block of N. Acadian East.
According to a spokesperson for BRPD, a call came in around 6:15 p.m.
Officials say the body appeared to be that of a 60-year-old male. They say the cause of death appears to be natural causes, and that no signs of foul play were found.
Police are still responding. No further details are available at this time.
