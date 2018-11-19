59°
BRPD attempting to identity burglary suspect

Monday, November 19 2018
BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify a suspect accused of burglarizing a vehicle.

The incident was reported on College Drive on October 24. Authorities say, the suspect stole the victim's credit card and attempted to use it at a nearby store.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call the Burglary Division at 225-389-3948.

