BRPD attempting to identity burglary suspect

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify a suspect accused of burglarizing a vehicle.

The incident was reported on College Drive on October 24. Authorities say, the suspect stole the victim's credit card and attempted to use it at a nearby store.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call the Burglary Division at 225-389-3948.