59°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD attempting to identity burglary suspect
BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify a suspect accused of burglarizing a vehicle.
The incident was reported on College Drive on October 24. Authorities say, the suspect stole the victim's credit card and attempted to use it at a nearby store.
Anyone with information on the suspect can call the Burglary Division at 225-389-3948.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After third cancer diagnosis, local mother undergoing experimental treatment
-
10 year old makes sure homeless are warm this winter
-
Steve Scalise promoting his new book 'Back in the Game'
-
Edwards rallies union support: 'Elections have consequences'
-
A classroom of 5th graders made a mother's Thanksgiving with a simple...