BRPD arrests man suspected in at least nine separate robberies

BATON ROUGE- Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a string of armed robberies in the area.

Shawn Freeman, 49, has been arrested in connection with nine robberies, including three that happened over the past two months.

He was arrested around midnight during a traffic stop on Golden Meadow.

On April 11, Freeman allegedly entered the Payday Advance on Florida Boulevard with a handgun and demanded money. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene. Police say Freeman did the same thing on May 21 at a Dr. Check also located on Florida Boulevard.

According to a release, Freeman was developed as a suspect through investigative leads from approximately seven other cases involving robberies at check-cashing businesses in the Baton Rouge area.

Freeman will be booked on two counts of armed robbery Friday, with more expected to come later.