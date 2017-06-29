75°
BRPD arrest man for teen's murder
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police detectives say they have arrested 18-year-old Deon Winsey for the shooting death of 15-year-old Au'Mircle Mcelwee on Oaklon Avenue earlier this year.
According to police, Mcelwee was in her vehicle after a group she was with got into a disturbance that ended up in gunfire.
No one else was injured during the incident.
