BRPD arrest man for teen's murder

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police detectives say they have arrested 18-year-old Deon Winsey for the shooting death of 15-year-old Au'Mircle Mcelwee on Oaklon Avenue earlier this year.

According to police, Mcelwee was in her vehicle after a group she was with got into a disturbance that ended up in gunfire.

No one else was injured during the incident.