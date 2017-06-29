75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD arrest man for teen's murder

51 minutes 5 seconds ago June 29, 2017 Jun 29, 2017 Thursday, June 29 2017 June 29, 2017 8:52 AM in News
Source: BRPD
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police detectives say they have arrested 18-year-old Deon Winsey for the shooting death of 15-year-old Au'Mircle Mcelwee on Oaklon Avenue earlier this year. 

According to police, Mcelwee was in her vehicle after a group she was with got into a disturbance that ended up in gunfire.

No one else was injured during the incident.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days